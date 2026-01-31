Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. TruffleHog Forager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Truffle Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
Teams managing developer access and third-party integrations across multiple cloud providers should choose TruffleHog Forager for its ability to catch live credentials before attackers exploit them, not just flag suspicious strings in logs. The tool's verification engine and linking to AWS and GCP account IDs means you're catching active keys tied to real infrastructure within minutes of public exposure, addressing the critical gap between discovery and confirmation that most teams botch. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include leaked secrets as a primary attack vector, or if you need deep forensics and remediation guidance beyond the initial alert.
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them
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Common questions about comparing Coalition Active Risk Platform vs TruffleHog Forager for your external attack surface management needs.
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
TruffleHog Forager: Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Public internet scanning for cloud service keys, GitHub push event monitoring, NPM package scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations. TruffleHog Forager differentiates with Public internet scanning for cloud service keys, GitHub push event monitoring, NPM package scanning.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. TruffleHog Forager is developed by Truffle Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coalition Active Risk Platform and TruffleHog Forager serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Alerting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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