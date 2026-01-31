Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..

TruffleHog Forager: Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Public internet scanning for cloud service keys, GitHub push event monitoring, NPM package scanning..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.