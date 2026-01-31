Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..

TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence: EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces. built by TacitRed. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.