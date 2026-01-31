Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TacitRed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence
Security and risk teams responsible for supply chain visibility and third-party exposure will find TacitRed's real value in its curated threat intelligence tied to 18 million US companies, cutting through the noise that kills standard EASM tools. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset discovery paired with supply chain risk assessment instead of asset lists you still have to manually validate. Skip this if your primary need is continuous internal monitoring or you lack the staffing to act on findings quickly; TacitRed assumes you can operationalize external intelligence at scale.
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing Coalition Active Risk Platform vs TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence: EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces. built by TacitRed. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by TacitRed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coalition Active Risk Platform and TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Insurance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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