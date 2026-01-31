Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence
Security teams responsible for threat hunting and external asset discovery will get the most from SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence, particularly its malware detection powered by a global sinkhole network covering 150+ families and daily IOC analysis across thousands of samples. The platform scans over 1500 ports globally every seven days and surfaces both clear and dark web threats, directly supporting ID.AM and ID.RA functions in your risk assessment workflow. Skip this tool if you need internal vulnerability management or incident response capabilities; Attack Surface Intelligence is deliberately outward-facing, leaving the internal half of your attack surface blind.
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery
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Common questions about comparing Coalition Active Risk Platform vs SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coalition Active Risk Platform and SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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