Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..

SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.