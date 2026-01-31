Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..

DynaRisk Breach Defence: Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for internet-exposed services, Dark web monitoring for leaked data records, Hacker chatter monitoring across forums and dark web..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.