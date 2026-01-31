Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. DynaRisk Breach Defence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by DynaRisk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
SMB security teams with limited staff will find real value in Breach Defence's combination of external asset discovery and mandatory security awareness training, which together address the two biggest failure modes in small companies: unknown internet-exposed services and employees clicking on phishing. The platform covers four of six NIST CSF 2.0 Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and awareness, though it won't help you respond faster once a breach is actually underway. Skip this if you need incident response orchestration or forensics; it's built for prevention and visibility, not post-incident work.
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Coalition Active Risk Platform vs DynaRisk Breach Defence for your external attack surface management needs.
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
DynaRisk Breach Defence: Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for internet-exposed services, Dark web monitoring for leaked data records, Hacker chatter monitoring across forums and dark web..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations. DynaRisk Breach Defence differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for internet-exposed services, Dark web monitoring for leaked data records, Hacker chatter monitoring across forums and dark web.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. DynaRisk Breach Defence is developed by DynaRisk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coalition Active Risk Platform and DynaRisk Breach Defence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox