Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. DynaRisk Breach Check is a commercial external attack surface management tool by DynaRisk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will get the most from DynaRisk Breach Check because it actually monitors the dark web and hacker forums instead of just claiming to. The tool covers ID.RA and ID.AM across surface, deep, and dark web with credential detection from info stealer malware, which catches exposure most scanners miss entirely. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability remediation workflow; DynaRisk prioritizes external risk discovery and visibility over patch management integration.
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
External cyber risk assessment tool for businesses and portfolios
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Coalition Active Risk Platform vs DynaRisk Breach Check for your external attack surface management needs.
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
DynaRisk Breach Check: External cyber risk assessment tool for businesses and portfolios. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for Internet-exposed services, Leaked data monitoring across Surface, Deep, and Dark web, Hacker chatter monitoring on forums and Dark Web..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations. DynaRisk Breach Check differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for Internet-exposed services, Leaked data monitoring across Surface, Deep, and Dark web, Hacker chatter monitoring on forums and Dark Web.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. DynaRisk Breach Check is developed by DynaRisk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coalition Active Risk Platform and DynaRisk Breach Check serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox