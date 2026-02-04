Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is a commercial secure code training tool by CMD+CTRL Security. Java Vulnerable is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.
Security training leads and developers who need hands-on labs for teaching OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities should use Java Vulnerable; it's free and removes the friction of building your own deliberately vulnerable app from scratch. With 271 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven enough for classroom and internal bootcamp use. Skip this if your team needs a managed SaaS platform with progress tracking and compliance reporting; Java Vulnerable is a raw codebase you'll need to host and monitor yourself.
Skills development platform for secure software development training
A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing CMD+CTRL Base Camp vs Java Vulnerable for your secure code training needs.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp: Skills development platform for secure software development training. built by CMD+CTRL Security. Core capabilities include Role-based training paths for SDLC roles, 250+ courses covering multiple languages and frameworks, 125+ guided practical labs..
Java Vulnerable: A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is developed by CMD+CTRL Security. Java Vulnerable is open-source with 271 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp and Java Vulnerable serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: CMD+CTRL Base Camp is Commercial while Java Vulnerable is Free, Java Vulnerable is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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