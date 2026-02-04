Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is a commercial secure code training tool by CMD+CTRL Security. DIVA Android is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.
Mobile security trainers and AppSec teams validating Android vulnerability assessment skills should use DIVA Android as their sandbox; it's free, deliberately flawed, and maps directly to real mobile attack paths that paid tools often miss in labs. The 1,088 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and long-term maintenance, which matters for training materials. Skip this if you need to test against production Android apps or need automated vulnerability scanning; DIVA is intentional pedagogy, not a pen-testing framework.
Skills development platform for secure software development training
DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning.
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Common questions about comparing CMD+CTRL Base Camp vs DIVA Android for your secure code training needs.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp: Skills development platform for secure software development training. built by CMD+CTRL Security. Core capabilities include Role-based training paths for SDLC roles, 250+ courses covering multiple languages and frameworks, 125+ guided practical labs..
DIVA Android: DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is developed by CMD+CTRL Security. DIVA Android is open-source with 1,088 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp and DIVA Android serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: CMD+CTRL Base Camp is Commercial while DIVA Android is Free, DIVA Android is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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