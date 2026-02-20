Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..

Wabbi: DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC. built by Wabbi. Core capabilities include Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.