Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clover Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Clover Security. Secure Decisions Code Dx is a commercial application security posture management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping features faster than your security process can review them should adopt Clover Platform; its AI agents automate the design review and threat modeling work that usually blocks deployments, letting you catch logic flaws and misconfigurations before code reaches production. The platform covers PR.PS (platform security controls), GV.PO (converting policy into shippable requirements), and ID.RA (continuous threat modeling), which means security actually scales with development velocity instead of becoming the bottleneck. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment detection and response; Clover is prevention-focused and won't help you hunt compromises in production systems already running.
Teams drowning in SAST and DAST tool sprawl need Code Dx to stop treating each scanner as a separate firehose. It correlates findings across your existing tools, surfaces real priorities, and assigns remediation work in one place instead of forcing developers to toggle between five vendor consoles. The aggregation model covers ID.RA and PR.PS functions by forcing you to see your actual risk posture rather than per-tool alert counts. Skip this if your organization has standardized on a single commercial scanner with built-in triage, or if you need DAST-specific features like API testing; Code Dx excels at post-scan noise reduction, not expanding what you scan.
AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle.
AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Clover Platform vs Secure Decisions Code Dx for your application security posture management needs.
Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..
Secure Decisions Code Dx: AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clover Platform differentiates with Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements. Secure Decisions Code Dx differentiates with Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings.
Clover Platform is developed by Clover Security. Secure Decisions Code Dx is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clover Platform and Secure Decisions Code Dx serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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