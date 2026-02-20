Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clover Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Clover Security. Nokod Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Nokod Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping features faster than your security process can review them should adopt Clover Platform; its AI agents automate the design review and threat modeling work that usually blocks deployments, letting you catch logic flaws and misconfigurations before code reaches production. The platform covers PR.PS (platform security controls), GV.PO (converting policy into shippable requirements), and ID.RA (continuous threat modeling), which means security actually scales with development velocity instead of becoming the bottleneck. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment detection and response; Clover is prevention-focused and won't help you hunt compromises in production systems already running.
AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle.
Security platform for enterprise low-code, no-code, and AI agent environments.
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Common questions about comparing Clover Platform vs Nokod Security for your application security posture management needs.
Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..
Nokod Security: Security platform for enterprise low-code, no-code, and AI agent environments. built by Nokod Security. Core capabilities include Security coverage for low-code and no-code applications, AI agent security and governance, Detection of misconfigurations in low-code/no-code apps..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clover Platform differentiates with Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements. Nokod Security differentiates with Security coverage for low-code and no-code applications, AI agent security and governance, Detection of misconfigurations in low-code/no-code apps.
Clover Platform is developed by Clover Security. Nokod Security is developed by Nokod Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clover Platform and Nokod Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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