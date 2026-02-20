Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..

Nokod Security: Security platform for enterprise low-code, no-code, and AI agent environments. built by Nokod Security. Core capabilities include Security coverage for low-code and no-code applications, AI agent security and governance, Detection of misconfigurations in low-code/no-code apps..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.