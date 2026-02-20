Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..

Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents: AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight. built by Jit. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated security workflow execution, Human-in-the-loop approval system for critical decisions, Code scanning automation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.