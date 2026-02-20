Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clover Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Clover Security. Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping features faster than your security process can review them should adopt Clover Platform; its AI agents automate the design review and threat modeling work that usually blocks deployments, letting you catch logic flaws and misconfigurations before code reaches production. The platform covers PR.PS (platform security controls), GV.PO (converting policy into shippable requirements), and ID.RA (continuous threat modeling), which means security actually scales with development velocity instead of becoming the bottleneck. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment detection and response; Clover is prevention-focused and won't help you hunt compromises in production systems already running.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle.
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
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Common questions about comparing Clover Platform vs Data Theorem AppSec for your application security posture management needs.
Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clover Platform differentiates with Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements. Data Theorem AppSec differentiates with Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST).
Clover Platform is developed by Clover Security. Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clover Platform and Data Theorem AppSec serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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