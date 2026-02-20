Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..

Cytix Change Analysis Tool: AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks. built by Cytix. Core capabilities include Paste-and-analyze interface for development tickets, AI-driven automated security risk analysis per ticket, Identification of potential vulnerabilities from ticket content..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.