Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clover Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Clover Security. CodeLock is a commercial application security posture management tool by CodeLock. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping features faster than your security process can review them should adopt Clover Platform; its AI agents automate the design review and threat modeling work that usually blocks deployments, letting you catch logic flaws and misconfigurations before code reaches production. The platform covers PR.PS (platform security controls), GV.PO (converting policy into shippable requirements), and ID.RA (continuous threat modeling), which means security actually scales with development velocity instead of becoming the bottleneck. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment detection and response; Clover is prevention-focused and won't help you hunt compromises in production systems already running.
Government contractors and SMBs chasing NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance will find CodeLock cuts months off audit prep by embedding the actual framework requirements into the development workflow instead of bolting compliance on afterward. The tool maps directly to all SSDF practices and handles self-attestation documentation for federal software procurement, which matters because most teams waste cycles manually cross-referencing requirements to their processes. Skip this if your priority is runtime vulnerability detection or you need pan-platform CSPM coverage; CodeLock is narrowly built for the compliance-as-process crowd, not the threat hunters.
AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle.
DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev.
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Common questions about comparing Clover Platform vs CodeLock for your application security posture management needs.
Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..
CodeLock: DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev. built by CodeLock. Core capabilities include NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clover Platform differentiates with Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements. CodeLock differentiates with NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support.
Clover Platform is developed by Clover Security. CodeLock is developed by CodeLock. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clover Platform and CodeLock serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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