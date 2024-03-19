Security teams with large AWS deployments who spend hours manually querying CloudTrail logs will reclaim that time with CloudTrail Partitioner's automated partition management for Athena. The tool eliminates the operational friction of maintaining partitioned tables, cutting query latency on multi-terabyte log sets by orders of magnitude compared to unpartitioned scans. Skip this if your organization logs less than a few hundred GB monthly or if you lack the Athena infrastructure to query logs at scale; the value proposition disappears below that threshold.

Datadog

Infrastructure and security teams already running Datadog for observability should adopt its SIEM capabilities to avoid another tool license; the platform's strength is correlating security signals across logs, metrics, and traces from applications you're already monitoring, which catches lateral movement faster than point solutions. Datadog's free tier lets you ingest and retain 15 days of logs at no cost, making it genuinely accessible to smaller teams. Skip this if you need best-of-breed threat hunting or forensics,Datadog's security features are built for real-time detection and response, not deep historical investigation.