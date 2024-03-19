Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudTrail Partitioner is a free cloud security posture management tool. Datadog is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams with large AWS deployments who spend hours manually querying CloudTrail logs will reclaim that time with CloudTrail Partitioner's automated partition management for Athena. The tool eliminates the operational friction of maintaining partitioned tables, cutting query latency on multi-terabyte log sets by orders of magnitude compared to unpartitioned scans. Skip this if your organization logs less than a few hundred GB monthly or if you lack the Athena infrastructure to query logs at scale; the value proposition disappears below that threshold.
Infrastructure and security teams already running Datadog for observability should adopt its SIEM capabilities to avoid another tool license; the platform's strength is correlating security signals across logs, metrics, and traces from applications you're already monitoring, which catches lateral movement faster than point solutions. Datadog's free tier lets you ingest and retain 15 days of logs at no cost, making it genuinely accessible to smaller teams. Skip this if you need best-of-breed threat hunting or forensics,Datadog's security features are built for real-time detection and response, not deep historical investigation.
CloudTrail Partitioner automates the creation and management of partitioned Athena tables for AWS CloudTrail logs with nightly partition updates.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing CloudTrail Partitioner vs Datadog for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudTrail Partitioner: CloudTrail Partitioner automates the creation and management of partitioned Athena tables for AWS CloudTrail logs with nightly partition updates..
Datadog: Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudTrail Partitioner and Datadog serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Infrastructure, Log Management. Key differences: CloudTrail Partitioner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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