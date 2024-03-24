CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..

ZeusCloud: ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.