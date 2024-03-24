Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSploit by Aqua is a free cloud security posture management tool. ZeusCloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a tight budget should reach for CloudSploit by Aqua first; its open-source model and zero licensing cost let you run continuous compliance scanning across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub without vendor lock-in or procurement delays. The 3,716 GitHub stars and active community maintenance prove this isn't abandoned freeware. Skip this if you need managed remediation, custom policies for niche frameworks, or a vendor backing SLAs; CloudSploit prioritizes detection breadth over hands-off response and assumes your team will handle triage and fixes internally.
Teams with limited budgets who need rapid AWS asset discovery and attack path visualization will get the most from ZeusCloud; its open source model and zero licensing cost make it viable for understaffed security groups to map cloud exposure without vendor lock-in. The 724 GitHub stars and active community contributions suggest the project has enough momentum for production use, though you're inheriting maintenance responsibility for a tool without commercial support. Skip this if you need CSPM at enterprise scale with SLAs, managed compliance reporting, or multi-cloud coverage beyond AWS.
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.
ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls.
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Common questions about comparing CloudSploit by Aqua vs ZeusCloud for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..
ZeusCloud: ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source with 3,716 GitHub stars. ZeusCloud is open-source with 724 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSploit by Aqua and ZeusCloud serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Open Source, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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