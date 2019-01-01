Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSploit by Aqua is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a tight budget should reach for CloudSploit by Aqua first; its open-source model and zero licensing cost let you run continuous compliance scanning across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub without vendor lock-in or procurement delays. The 3,716 GitHub stars and active community maintenance prove this isn't abandoned freeware. Skip this if you need managed remediation, custom policies for niche frameworks, or a vendor backing SLAs; CloudSploit prioritizes detection breadth over hands-off response and assumes your team will handle triage and fixes internally.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing CloudSploit by Aqua vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source with 3,716 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSploit by Aqua and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Key differences: CloudSploit by Aqua is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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