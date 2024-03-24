CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..

Forseti Security: An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.