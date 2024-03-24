Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSploit by Aqua is a free cloud security posture management tool. Forseti Security is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a tight budget should reach for CloudSploit by Aqua first; its open-source model and zero licensing cost let you run continuous compliance scanning across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub without vendor lock-in or procurement delays. The 3,716 GitHub stars and active community maintenance prove this isn't abandoned freeware. Skip this if you need managed remediation, custom policies for niche frameworks, or a vendor backing SLAs; CloudSploit prioritizes detection breadth over hands-off response and assumes your team will handle triage and fixes internally.
Teams managing GCP infrastructure at scale who need free, auditable compliance monitoring will find Forseti Security's open source architecture worth evaluating; you get transparent scanning logic and no vendor lock-in, with 1,272 GitHub stars indicating active community validation. The tooling prioritizes infrastructure assessment over runtime detection, making it strongest for teams doing periodic compliance sweeps rather than continuous threat hunting. Skip this if you need active vendor support or expect frequent feature updates; Forseti is archived, meaning you're inheriting maintenance responsibility and won't see new detections added for emerging GCP misconfigurations.
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.
An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CloudSploit by Aqua vs Forseti Security for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..
Forseti Security: An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source with 3,716 GitHub stars. Forseti Security is open-source with 1,272 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSploit by Aqua and Forseti Security serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover GCP, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox