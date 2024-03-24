Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSploit by Aqua is a free cloud security posture management tool. ElectricEye is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a tight budget should reach for CloudSploit by Aqua first; its open-source model and zero licensing cost let you run continuous compliance scanning across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub without vendor lock-in or procurement delays. The 3,716 GitHub stars and active community maintenance prove this isn't abandoned freeware. Skip this if you need managed remediation, custom policies for niche frameworks, or a vendor backing SLAs; CloudSploit prioritizes detection breadth over hands-off response and assumes your team will handle triage and fixes internally.
Security teams running multi-cloud infrastructure on minimal budget should evaluate ElectricEye for its breadth across 1000+ checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks without licensing friction. The Python CLI approach means fast deployment for teams comfortable with command-line tooling and CI/CD integration, particularly useful for catching configuration drift across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs a polished UI, real-time alerting dashboards, or managed SaaS support; ElectricEye is built for practitioners who read code and automate compliance scans, not point-and-click buyers.
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks.
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Common questions about comparing CloudSploit by Aqua vs ElectricEye for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..
ElectricEye: ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source with 3,716 GitHub stars. ElectricEye is open-source with 1,009 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSploit by Aqua and ElectricEye serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover GCP, Oracle, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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