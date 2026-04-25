snync

Development teams with private npm or PyPI packages should use snync to block the one dependency confusion vector that most SCA tools ignore: unregistered private package names sitting unprotected on public registries. It's free and takes minutes to run against your package manifest, making it a no-friction addition to any CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your organization doesn't publish internal packages or already enforces strict registry policies; the tool solves a specific attack surface, not general supply chain risk.