Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. snync is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams with private npm or PyPI packages should use snync to block the one dependency confusion vector that most SCA tools ignore: unregistered private package names sitting unprotected on public registries. It's free and takes minutes to run against your package manifest, making it a no-friction addition to any CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your organization doesn't publish internal packages or already enforces strict registry policies; the tool solves a specific attack surface, not general supply chain risk.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries.
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Common questions about comparing Cloudsmith vs snync for your software composition analysis needs.
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
snync: A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudsmith and snync serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, Package Security. Key differences: Cloudsmith is Commercial while snync is Free, snync is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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