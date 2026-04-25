Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. Semgrep Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than they can audit dependencies will cut through noise with Semgrep Supply Chain's reachability analysis, which confirms whether a vulnerable package actually touches your code instead of flagging every transitive dependency as critical. The tool covers eight languages across cloud deployment and flags malicious packages from an 80,000-package database with same-day response, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if license compliance is your primary driver or your codebase is heavily polyglot beyond the supported languages; the real value is in eliminating false positives from unreachable vulnerabilities.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Cloudsmith vs Semgrep Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
Semgrep Supply Chain: SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows. Semgrep Supply Chain differentiates with Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement.
Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. Semgrep Supply Chain is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudsmith integrates with Bitbucket CI/CD, Buildkite, GitHub Actions, Terraform Provider, Docker and 5 more. Semgrep Supply Chain integrates with GitHub, GitLab, JIRA. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cloudsmith and Semgrep Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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