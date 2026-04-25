sdc-check

Teams managing open-source dependencies at scale need sdc-check because it catches the supply-chain risks that traditional SCA tools skip: obfuscated payloads, malicious install scripts, and unsafe lock file mutations that signal post-fetch tampering. The 142 GitHub stars and zero-friction free model mean you can test it in your CI/CD pipeline today without procurement friction. Skip this if your org needs SBOM generation or license compliance scanning; sdc-check is narrowly focused on detecting active threats in dependency chains, not inventory management.