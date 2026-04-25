Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing export compliance or cryptographic inventory will find immediate value in SCANOSS Encryption Dataset; it identifies weak and outdated algorithms across source and binary code while generating ECCN classifications that actually satisfy regulatory auditors, something most SCA tools skip entirely. The tool scans both code and compiled artifacts and flags post-quantum readiness gaps, which matters for organizations shipping to restricted markets or handling long-lived infrastructure. Not the fit for teams primarily concerned with vulnerability detection or license management; this tool solves a narrower but acute problem in cryptography governance that general-purpose SCA platforms treat as an afterthought.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance
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Common questions about comparing Cloudsmith vs SCANOSS Encryption Dataset for your software composition analysis needs.
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset differentiates with Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance.
Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudsmith and SCANOSS Encryption Dataset serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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