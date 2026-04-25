Qwiet SBOM

Mid-market and enterprise teams building software supply chains will get the most from Qwiet SBOM because its Code Property Graph analysis catches actual reachability of vulnerabilities instead of flagging every dependency flaw equally. The vulnerability reachability analysis cuts false positives dramatically compared to standard SCA tools that treat all CVEs as live threats. Teams without mature threat modeling or those expecting broad platform coverage across CSPM and container scanning should look elsewhere; Qwiet is deliberately focused on the SBOM and composition risk problem, which means you'll need complementary tools for infrastructure and runtime posture.