Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. Qwiet SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building software supply chains will get the most from Qwiet SBOM because its Code Property Graph analysis catches actual reachability of vulnerabilities instead of flagging every dependency flaw equally. The vulnerability reachability analysis cuts false positives dramatically compared to standard SCA tools that treat all CVEs as live threats. Teams without mature threat modeling or those expecting broad platform coverage across CSPM and container scanning should look elsewhere; Qwiet is deliberately focused on the SBOM and composition risk problem, which means you'll need complementary tools for infrastructure and runtime posture.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management
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Common questions about comparing Cloudsmith vs Qwiet SBOM for your software composition analysis needs.
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
Qwiet SBOM: SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows. Qwiet SBOM differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning.
Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. Qwiet SBOM is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudsmith and Qwiet SBOM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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