Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..

NuSummit Cybersecurity CodeSign: Automated code signing solution for software authenticity and integrity. built by NuSummit Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Support for 50+ file types across multiple operating systems and platforms, Multi-certificate support, End-to-end automation for unified signing..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.