Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
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Common questions about comparing Cloudsmith vs JFrog Artifactory for your software composition analysis needs.
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows. JFrog Artifactory differentiates with Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation.
Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudsmith and JFrog Artifactory serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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