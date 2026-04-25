Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith . JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog . Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.

Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.