Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. FOSSA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FOSSA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large open source dependency footprints should choose FOSSA for its binary composition analysis, which catches vulnerable components that source-code scanning alone misses. The platform's SBOM generation and automated policy enforcement directly strengthen GV.SC supply chain risk controls, and CI/CD integration means vulnerability findings reach developers before merge. Skip FOSSA if your primary need is container runtime security or if you want a single platform covering infrastructure scanning alongside dependency management; this is purposefully focused on software composition.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Cloudsmith vs FOSSA for your software composition analysis needs.
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
FOSSA: Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies. built by FOSSA. Core capabilities include Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows. FOSSA differentiates with Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection.
Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. FOSSA is developed by FOSSA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudsmith and FOSSA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, License Compliance, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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