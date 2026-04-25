FOSSA

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large open source dependency footprints should choose FOSSA for its binary composition analysis, which catches vulnerable components that source-code scanning alone misses. The platform's SBOM generation and automated policy enforcement directly strengthen GV.SC supply chain risk controls, and CI/CD integration means vulnerability findings reach developers before merge. Skip FOSSA if your primary need is container runtime security or if you want a single platform covering infrastructure scanning alongside dependency management; this is purposefully focused on software composition.