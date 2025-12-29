Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSEK SVigil is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CloudSEK. KELA Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will get the most from CloudSEK SVigil for its ability to surface brand abuse, credential leaks, and phishing campaigns across channels you're not actively monitoring. The platform maps to all four NIST CSF 2.0 risk assessment and continuous monitoring functions, with particular strength in external attack surface visibility where most teams have blind spots. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or post-breach forensics; SVigil is built for early warning, not remediation workflows.
Security teams that need visibility into dark web threats targeting their specific assets will find KELA Monitor's real-time alerts and compromised account detection genuinely useful for plugging gaps that traditional monitoring misses. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM thoroughly, meaning it handles asset inventory and continuous threat surface surveillance well; where it falls short is post-incident response and remediation automation, so you're getting detection and intelligence, not orchestration. Not the right fit if your priority is integrating threat intel into existing SIEM workflows or automating response playbooks; KELA Monitor is built for organizations that need a dedicated dark web watch service with clean intelligence reports, not a platform that replaces your SOC tooling.
Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence
Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CloudSEK SVigil vs KELA Monitor for your digital risk protection needs.
CloudSEK SVigil: Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection..
KELA Monitor: Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSEK SVigil differentiates with Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection. KELA Monitor differentiates with Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports.
CloudSEK SVigil is developed by CloudSEK. KELA Monitor is developed by KELA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSEK SVigil and KELA Monitor serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox