CloudSEK SVigil: Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection..

Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Monitoring across surface, deep, and dark web in 53 languages and 125 countries, Detection of leaked credentials and personal data exposures, Identification of fake executive profiles and fraudulent domains..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.