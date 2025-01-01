Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudSEK. ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and undocumented digital assets need CloudSEK Attack Surface Management because it finds what you don't know you're exposing, not just monitors what you already cataloged. The platform maps NIST ID.AM asset management by discovering external-facing infrastructure across cloud, DNS, and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. Skip this if your attack surface is already fully inventoried or you're looking for a replacement for your existing ASM tool; CloudSEK excels at the discovery phase and is less differentiated once baseline assets are known.
External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
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Common questions about comparing CloudSEK Attack Surface Management vs ExposeLens for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery, Digital asset monitoring, Security exposure identification..
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management differentiates with External attack surface discovery, Digital asset monitoring, Security exposure identification. ExposeLens differentiates with Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudSEK. ExposeLens is developed by JDT SecLabs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management and ExposeLens serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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