Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudScraper is a free external attack surface management tool. Webanalyze is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting exposed cloud storage misconfigurations will move fastest with CloudScraper because it's free and requires no credentials to enumerate S3, Azure blob, and DigitalOcean resources across your attack surface. The 529 GitHub stars reflect active community use, and the zero-friction deployment means you can scan for leaky buckets in minutes rather than weeks of procurement. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; CloudScraper is a reconnaissance tool, not a compliance engine.
Reconnaissance teams and penetration testers building asset inventories at scale will get the most from Webanalyze; it detects technologies across thousands of targets in a single run where manual fingerprinting would take weeks. The tool sits on 1,058 GitHub stars and runs free, making it a no-friction addition to existing scanning workflows. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of your own stack or vulnerability correlation; Webanalyze identifies what's running, not what's broken.
CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments.
An automated tool for identifying technologies used on websites with mass scanning capabilities, based on the Wappalyzer detection engine.
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Common questions about comparing CloudScraper vs Webanalyze for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudScraper: CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments..
Webanalyze: An automated tool for identifying technologies used on websites with mass scanning capabilities, based on the Wappalyzer detection engine..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudScraper is open-source with 529 GitHub stars. Webanalyze is open-source with 1,058 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudScraper and Webanalyze serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Scanner. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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