CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..

Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.