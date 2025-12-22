Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CloudMatos. Snyk Infrastructure as Code is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development and platform teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find MatosSphere's value in catching misconfigurations before they reach production through IDE integration and CI/CD automation. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and PR.DS well, mapping to CIS, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks while enforcing policy-as-code through OPA. Where MatosSphere underperforms is response and recovery workflows; it's a prevention and detection tool that assumes your team owns the remediation process downstream, making it less useful if you need automated fix generation or orchestrated rollback capabilities.
DevOps and platform teams adopting Infrastructure as Code will find Snyk Infrastructure as Code most valuable for catching misconfigurations before they reach production; the tool's native Terraform and Kubernetes scanning integrated directly into CI/CD pipelines means you catch policy violations when code is still reviewable, not after deployment. It covers the critical PR.PS functions that matter most in infrastructure security, with CIS benchmarks and Open Policy Agent custom rules allowing you to enforce your actual risk appetite rather than generic standards. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed through console clicks or your team lacks the maturity to gate deployments on policy violations; Snyk will frustrate you without the process discipline to back it up.
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos MatosSphere vs Snyk Infrastructure as Code for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..
Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMatos MatosSphere differentiates with Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys. Snyk Infrastructure as Code differentiates with Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is developed by CloudMatos. Snyk Infrastructure as Code is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos MatosSphere integrates with VS Code, IntelliJ, PyCharm, Jenkins, GitHub Actions and 3 more. Snyk Infrastructure as Code integrates with IDE, CLI, Git repositories, CI/CD, Terraform Cloud and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
CloudMatos MatosSphere and Snyk Infrastructure as Code serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Kubernetes, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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