Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CloudMatos. SecLogic CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by SecLogic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development and platform teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find MatosSphere's value in catching misconfigurations before they reach production through IDE integration and CI/CD automation. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and PR.DS well, mapping to CIS, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks while enforcing policy-as-code through OPA. Where MatosSphere underperforms is response and recovery workflows; it's a prevention and detection tool that assumes your team owns the remediation process downstream, making it less useful if you need automated fix generation or orchestrated rollback capabilities.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find SecLogic CSPM most valuable for its graph-based prioritization that actually surfaces which misconfigurations matter, not just what exists. The 1,400+ built-in rules and native IaC scanning across Terraform and CloudFormation mean you catch drift before resources hit production. The gap is in response automation; SecLogic excels at finding and contextualizing problems but offers lighter remediation capabilities than competitors, making it a better fit for organizations with mature runbook processes than those seeking push-button fixes.
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos MatosSphere vs SecLogic CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..
SecLogic CSPM: Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation. built by SecLogic. Core capabilities include Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMatos MatosSphere differentiates with Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys. SecLogic CSPM differentiates with Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is developed by CloudMatos. SecLogic CSPM is developed by SecLogic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos MatosSphere integrates with VS Code, IntelliJ, PyCharm, Jenkins, GitHub Actions and 3 more. SecLogic CSPM integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, OCI and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
CloudMatos MatosSphere and SecLogic CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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