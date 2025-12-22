Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CloudMatos. Kloudle is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Kloudle. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development and platform teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find MatosSphere's value in catching misconfigurations before they reach production through IDE integration and CI/CD automation. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and PR.DS well, mapping to CIS, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks while enforcing policy-as-code through OPA. Where MatosSphere underperforms is response and recovery workflows; it's a prevention and detection tool that assumes your team owns the remediation process downstream, making it less useful if you need automated fix generation or orchestrated rollback capabilities.
Startups and SMBs drowning in cloud misconfiguration alerts need Kloudle because its 383-check scanner actually prioritizes by severity instead of burying critical issues in noise. The step-by-step remediation guidance cuts the time between detection and fix, which matters when you're running lean and can't afford a dedicated cloud security engineer. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring for runtime threats or compliance drift detection between scans; Kloudle excels at point-in-time assessment and audit mapping to NIST and CIS, not real-time anomaly hunting.
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers.
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos MatosSphere vs Kloudle for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..
Kloudle: Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers. built by Kloudle. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMatos MatosSphere differentiates with Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys. Kloudle differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is developed by CloudMatos. Kloudle is developed by Kloudle. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos MatosSphere integrates with VS Code, IntelliJ, PyCharm, Jenkins, GitHub Actions and 3 more. Kloudle integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, DigitalOcean, Amazon EKS and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
CloudMatos MatosSphere and Kloudle serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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