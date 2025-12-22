CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..

Datadog IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.