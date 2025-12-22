Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CloudMatos. Datadog IaC Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development and platform teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find MatosSphere's value in catching misconfigurations before they reach production through IDE integration and CI/CD automation. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and PR.DS well, mapping to CIS, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks while enforcing policy-as-code through OPA. Where MatosSphere underperforms is response and recovery workflows; it's a prevention and detection tool that assumes your team owns the remediation process downstream, making it less useful if you need automated fix generation or orchestrated rollback capabilities.
DevOps and platform engineering teams already paying for Datadog's observability platform should adopt Datadog IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach production; the pre-deployment scanning integrates directly into your CI/CD pipeline without another vendor relationship. Its coverage of PR.PS and ID.RA functions means you're addressing both infrastructure hardening and risk visibility at code time, which is where the remediation cost is lowest. Skip this if your organization uses Terraform or CloudFormation primarily as deployment artifacts after manual approval workflows; the tool's value hinges on shifting left into active development cycles.
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos MatosSphere vs Datadog IaC Security for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..
Datadog IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMatos MatosSphere differentiates with Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys. Datadog IaC Security differentiates with Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is developed by CloudMatos. Datadog IaC Security is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos MatosSphere and Datadog IaC Security serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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