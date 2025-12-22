CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security: API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time API traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, API endpoint vulnerability scanning and testing, Token validation and authentication enforcement..

Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.