Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security is a commercial api security tool by CloudMatos. Prophaze API Security is a commercial api security tool by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security
Mid-market teams managing APIs across AWS and Azure need MatosSphere API Security because it handles real-time anomaly detection and token validation without requiring deep API gateway expertise to configure. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions, notably ID.RA and DE.CM, which means you get risk assessment and continuous monitoring baked into policy enforcement rather than bolted on after. Skip this if your organization runs legacy SOAP services or needs a platform that also covers web application firewalls; MatosSphere is API-first and won't stretch to cover other attack surfaces.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in API sprawl should start with Prophaze API Security; its AI-driven discovery actually finds shadow APIs that static scanning misses, which matters because most breaches exploit undocumented endpoints. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) with real-time threat detection across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC, plus native CI/CD integration so you're not bolting security on after deployment. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade incident response or custom threat hunting; Prophaze is built to stop API abuse at scale, not investigate forensics.
API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt.
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security vs Prophaze API Security for your api security needs.
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security: API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time API traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, API endpoint vulnerability scanning and testing, Token validation and authentication enforcement..
Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security differentiates with Real-time API traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, API endpoint vulnerability scanning and testing, Token validation and authentication enforcement. Prophaze API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security is developed by CloudMatos. Prophaze API Security is developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security and Prophaze API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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