CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management: ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..

Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform: Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior. built by Rein Security. Core capabilities include Agentless real-time application visibility across dev, staging, and production, AI and MCP protection with agent and prompt monitoring, API discovery and protection without scanning or sampling..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.