Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by CloudMatos. Dynatrace Application Observability is a commercial application security posture management tool by Dynatrace. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market development teams managing applications across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management because its risk-based prioritization cuts through scanner noise by surfacing exploitable vulnerabilities first rather than alert volume. The tool covers the full ASPM stack,SAST, DAST, SCA, and real-time monitoring,with automated remediation that actually reduces mean time to fix for development workflows. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing enterprise ticketing systems or have compliance requirements that demand air-gapped deployment; CloudMatos is cloud-only and assumes dev teams can consume security data directly.
Dynatrace Application Observability
DevOps and platform engineering teams operating microservices across AWS, Azure, or GCP will get the most from Dynatrace Application Observability because its continuous topology discovery actually maps what's running in your cluster, not what you think is running. The platform covers NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR technology infrastructure resilience through automated baselining and service-to-database dependency mapping that catches anomalies most APM tools miss. Skip this if you need a lightweight, open-source first approach; Dynatrace's pricing scales aggressively with data volume and favors teams already committed to deep observability.
ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance
APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management vs Dynatrace Application Observability for your application security posture management needs.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management: ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Dynatrace Application Observability: APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases. built by Dynatrace. Core capabilities include Continuous topology discovery for cloud-native workloads and microservices, End-to-end distributed tracing across services and infrastructure, Code-level profiling with CPU, memory, and thread analysis..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA). Dynatrace Application Observability differentiates with Continuous topology discovery for cloud-native workloads and microservices, End-to-end distributed tracing across services and infrastructure, Code-level profiling with CPU, memory, and thread analysis.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is developed by CloudMatos. Dynatrace Application Observability is developed by Dynatrace. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management and Dynatrace Application Observability serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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