Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMapper is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS-focused security teams with limited budgets should start with CloudMapper for its IAM policy analysis and unused resource discovery, capabilities that cost thousands monthly in competing tools. The 6,271 GitHub stars and active community indicate this open-source tool catches real misconfigurations that escape default AWS tooling, particularly around overpermissioned roles and orphaned infrastructure. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or native compliance reporting; CloudMapper's strength is surgical AWS inventory work, not breadth.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
CloudMapper is an AWS security analysis tool that audits configurations, identifies misconfigurations, analyzes IAM policies, finds unused resources, and provides network visualization capabilities.
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
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Common questions about comparing CloudMapper vs Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudMapper: CloudMapper is an AWS security analysis tool that audits configurations, identifies misconfigurations, analyzes IAM policies, finds unused resources, and provides network visualization capabilities..
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMapper is open-source with 6,271 GitHub stars. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMapper and Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: CloudMapper is Free while Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is Commercial, CloudMapper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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