AWS-focused security teams with limited budgets should start with CloudMapper for its IAM policy analysis and unused resource discovery, capabilities that cost thousands monthly in competing tools. The 6,271 GitHub stars and active community indicate this open-source tool catches real misconfigurations that escape default AWS tooling, particularly around overpermissioned roles and orphaned infrastructure. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or native compliance reporting; CloudMapper's strength is surgical AWS inventory work, not breadth.

Orca Security CSPM

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.