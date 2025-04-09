Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security: Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring. built by Cloudlytics. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning..

CredShields Cloud Security Assessment: Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.