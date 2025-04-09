Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cloudlytics. CredShields Cloud Security Assessment is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CredShields. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security because its event analytics engine with machine learning actually surfaces configuration drift and anomalies you'd miss in static CSPM reports. The platform covers the full NIST ID.AM to DE.CM arc from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with native AWS Well-Architected Review integration that cuts compliance remediation work. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or forensics; Cloudlytics prioritizes visibility and compliance posture over post-breach investigation.
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment
Mid-market and enterprise teams with fragmented cloud deployments across AWS, Azure, and GCP need CredShields Cloud Security Assessment to unify IAM and storage misconfiguration hunting across platforms without hiring separate audit staff. The tool maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS compliance directly from scan results, cutting weeks off audit prep. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring or runtime threat detection; CredShields is strongest as a periodic deep-dive assessment, not a always-on guard.
Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring
Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security vs CredShields Cloud Security Assessment for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security: Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring. built by Cloudlytics. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning..
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment: Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security differentiates with Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning. CredShields Cloud Security Assessment differentiates with Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is developed by Cloudlytics. CredShields Cloud Security Assessment is developed by CredShields. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security and CredShields Cloud Security Assessment serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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