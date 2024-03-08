Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudlist is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Havoc Shield Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Havoc Shield. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Blue teams managing multiple cloud providers but drowning in manual asset discovery will find Cloudlist's value in its zero-friction enumeration: point it at your AWS, Azure, and GCP accounts and get a normalized inventory without the weeks of API integration work that commercial CAASM tools demand. The free pricing model and 1,011 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among practitioners who need asset visibility fast, not a sales cycle. Skip this if your organization needs correlation with vulnerability data or behavioral baselines; Cloudlist is inventory only, leaving the attack surface prioritization to your existing tools.
Startup and SMB security teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Havoc Shield Asset Inventory because it surfaces unauthorized hardware and software without the deployment overhead of larger competitors. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM Asset Management and runs entirely in the cloud, meaning no agent bloat or infrastructure work to get a baseline within weeks. Skip this if you need deep behavioral analytics or risk scoring tied to actual threat exposure; Havoc Shield catalogs what you have, not what can actually hurt you.
A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration.
Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure.
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Common questions about comparing Cloudlist vs Havoc Shield Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Cloudlist: A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration..
Havoc Shield Asset Inventory: Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure. built by Havoc Shield. Core capabilities include Hardware and software asset cataloging, Custom asset category creation, Asset authorization tracking..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudlist is open-source with 1,011 GitHub stars. Havoc Shield Asset Inventory is developed by Havoc Shield. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudlist and Havoc Shield Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: Cloudlist is Free while Havoc Shield Asset Inventory is Commercial, Cloudlist is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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