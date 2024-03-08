Blue teams managing multiple cloud providers but drowning in manual asset discovery will find Cloudlist's value in its zero-friction enumeration: point it at your AWS, Azure, and GCP accounts and get a normalized inventory without the weeks of API integration work that commercial CAASM tools demand. The free pricing model and 1,011 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among practitioners who need asset visibility fast, not a sales cycle. Skip this if your organization needs correlation with vulnerability data or behavioral baselines; Cloudlist is inventory only, leaving the attack surface prioritization to your existing tools.

Havoc Shield Asset Inventory

Startup and SMB security teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Havoc Shield Asset Inventory because it surfaces unauthorized hardware and software without the deployment overhead of larger competitors. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM Asset Management and runs entirely in the cloud, meaning no agent bloat or infrastructure work to get a baseline within weeks. Skip this if you need deep behavioral analytics or risk scoring tied to actual threat exposure; Havoc Shield catalogs what you have, not what can actually hurt you.