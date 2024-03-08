Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudlist is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. FirstWave Open-AudIT is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Blue teams managing multiple cloud providers but drowning in manual asset discovery will find Cloudlist's value in its zero-friction enumeration: point it at your AWS, Azure, and GCP accounts and get a normalized inventory without the weeks of API integration work that commercial CAASM tools demand. The free pricing model and 1,011 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among practitioners who need asset visibility fast, not a sales cycle. Skip this if your organization needs correlation with vulnerability data or behavioral baselines; Cloudlist is inventory only, leaving the attack surface prioritization to your existing tools.
Startups and SMBs without dedicated asset management infrastructure should run Open-AudIT first; its agentless discovery requires zero endpoint overhead and maps your entire network inventory in days, not months. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively with 50+ built-in compliance reports and distributed collector support across subnets, giving you baseline visibility cheaply. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or incident response integration; Open-AudIT is pure discovery and asset tracking, not a platform that connects to your SIEM or threat intel feeds.
A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration.
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Cloudlist vs FirstWave Open-AudIT for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Cloudlist: A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration..
FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudlist is open-source with 1,011 GitHub stars. FirstWave Open-AudIT is developed by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudlist and FirstWave Open-AudIT serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: Cloudlist is Free while FirstWave Open-AudIT is Commercial, Cloudlist is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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