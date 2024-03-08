Blue teams managing multiple cloud providers but drowning in manual asset discovery will find Cloudlist's value in its zero-friction enumeration: point it at your AWS, Azure, and GCP accounts and get a normalized inventory without the weeks of API integration work that commercial CAASM tools demand. The free pricing model and 1,011 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among practitioners who need asset visibility fast, not a sales cycle. Skip this if your organization needs correlation with vulnerability data or behavioral baselines; Cloudlist is inventory only, leaving the attack surface prioritization to your existing tools.

ditno Asset Inventory

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will benefit most from ditno Asset Inventory's automated discovery paired with CIA-based criticality scoring, which cuts through the noise by flagging what actually matters to your business first. The trust scoring engine that feeds access control recommendations gives you a concrete security posture signal beyond raw vulnerability counts, and real-time dependency mapping prevents the classic mistake of patching an asset without seeing what breaks downstream. Skip this if your organization has a locked-down, fully documented asset estate and mature CMDB; ditno solves the discovery and classification problem, not the enforcement layer.