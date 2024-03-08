Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudlist is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. ditno Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ditno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Blue teams managing multiple cloud providers but drowning in manual asset discovery will find Cloudlist's value in its zero-friction enumeration: point it at your AWS, Azure, and GCP accounts and get a normalized inventory without the weeks of API integration work that commercial CAASM tools demand. The free pricing model and 1,011 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among practitioners who need asset visibility fast, not a sales cycle. Skip this if your organization needs correlation with vulnerability data or behavioral baselines; Cloudlist is inventory only, leaving the attack surface prioritization to your existing tools.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will benefit most from ditno Asset Inventory's automated discovery paired with CIA-based criticality scoring, which cuts through the noise by flagging what actually matters to your business first. The trust scoring engine that feeds access control recommendations gives you a concrete security posture signal beyond raw vulnerability counts, and real-time dependency mapping prevents the classic mistake of patching an asset without seeing what breaks downstream. Skip this if your organization has a locked-down, fully documented asset estate and mature CMDB; ditno solves the discovery and classification problem, not the enforcement layer.
A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration.
IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Cloudlist vs ditno Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Cloudlist: A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration..
ditno Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking. built by ditno. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudlist is open-source with 1,011 GitHub stars. ditno Asset Inventory is developed by ditno. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudlist and ditno Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: Cloudlist is Free while ditno Asset Inventory is Commercial, Cloudlist is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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