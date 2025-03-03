Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..

Source Defense How it works: Client-side security for websites against 3rd party vendor attacks. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Real-time sandbox isolation technology, Protection against Magecart and Formjacking attacks, Automated and dynamic policy configuration..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.