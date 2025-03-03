Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudflare API Shield is a commercial api security tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Miggo WAF Copilot is a commercial api security tool by Miggo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with distributed APIs will get immediate value from Cloudflare API Shield because shadow API discovery removes the guesswork about what you're actually protecting. The platform's ML-driven endpoint detection finds undocumented APIs that manual inventory never catches, and OWASP Top 10 API coverage plus schema validation enforces a positive security model without requiring teams to maintain separate API gateway tooling. Not ideal for organizations still mapping their API surface or those needing deep integration with non-Cloudflare infrastructure; you'll get the most ROI when APIs already route through Cloudflare's network.
Security teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will see the fastest ROI from Miggo WAF Copilot because it automates the WAF rule writing that usually consumes weeks of manual tuning. The tool's autonomous payload generation and one-click deployment against Cloudflare, AWS, Azure, and GCP means you skip the back-and-forth between security and infrastructure; rules land in production same day. Skip this if your WAF is already locked into a vendor ecosystem with mature rule sets and you have dedicated personnel for rule maintenance; Copilot's value is speed and automation, not marginal improvements to existing processes.
API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints
AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection
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Common questions about comparing Cloudflare API Shield vs Miggo WAF Copilot for your api security needs.
Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..
Miggo WAF Copilot: AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability detection and analysis, Automated payload generation and exploitation testing, AI-powered root cause analysis..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudflare API Shield differentiates with Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications. Miggo WAF Copilot differentiates with Autonomous vulnerability detection and analysis, Automated payload generation and exploitation testing, AI-powered root cause analysis.
Cloudflare API Shield is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Miggo WAF Copilot is developed by Miggo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudflare API Shield integrates with OpenAPI. Miggo WAF Copilot integrates with Cloudflare, AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cloudflare API Shield and Miggo WAF Copilot serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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