Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..

Kasada Bot Defense: Bot defense platform protecting websites, mobile apps, and APIs from attacks. built by Kasada. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and prevention, Invisible client-side defenses without CAPTCHAs, Dynamic obfuscation that changes with each interaction..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.