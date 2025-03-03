Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..

Guardio Safe Browsing: AI-based real-time security engine for blocking web threats in browsers & agents. built by Guardio. Core capabilities include AI-based page content and behavior analysis, Real-time threat detection with 10-30ms verdict latency, Phishing, scam, fraud, and data exfiltration blocking..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.