Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..

Fuzzapi: Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.