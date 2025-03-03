Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudflare API Shield is a commercial api security tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Fuzzapi is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with distributed APIs will get immediate value from Cloudflare API Shield because shadow API discovery removes the guesswork about what you're actually protecting. The platform's ML-driven endpoint detection finds undocumented APIs that manual inventory never catches, and OWASP Top 10 API coverage plus schema validation enforces a positive security model without requiring teams to maintain separate API gateway tooling. Not ideal for organizations still mapping their API surface or those needing deep integration with non-Cloudflare infrastructure; you'll get the most ROI when APIs already route through Cloudflare's network.
Development teams building REST APIs in Rails environments should use Fuzzapi for rapid fuzzing iteration without vendor lock-in; the free pricing and straightforward Docker setup mean you can spin up testing in hours rather than weeks of procurement. The 667 GitHub stars reflect active community use, and the gem-based architecture integrates directly into existing Rails pipelines instead of forcing another SaaS connection. Skip this if you need orchestrated fuzzing across polyglot services or formal compliance reporting; Fuzzapi prioritizes speed and simplicity for small teams that already know their API surface.
API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints
Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.
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Common questions about comparing Cloudflare API Shield vs Fuzzapi for your api security needs.
Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..
Fuzzapi: Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudflare API Shield is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Fuzzapi is open-source with 667 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudflare API Shield and Fuzzapi serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Cloudflare API Shield is Commercial while Fuzzapi is Free, Fuzzapi is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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