Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudflare API Shield is a commercial api security tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. eXate APIgator is a commercial api security tool by eXate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with distributed APIs will get immediate value from Cloudflare API Shield because shadow API discovery removes the guesswork about what you're actually protecting. The platform's ML-driven endpoint detection finds undocumented APIs that manual inventory never catches, and OWASP Top 10 API coverage plus schema validation enforces a positive security model without requiring teams to maintain separate API gateway tooling. Not ideal for organizations still mapping their API surface or those needing deep integration with non-Cloudflare infrastructure; you'll get the most ROI when APIs already route through Cloudflare's network.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting microservices architectures should pick eXate APIgator for claims-based access control that actually enforces least privilege at the API proxy layer, not just at the perimeter. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across identity management, data security, continuous monitoring, and risk assessment, with particular strength in PR.AA and DE.CM for real-time alerting when API calls lack required claims. Skip this if your APIs are mostly REST endpoints sitting behind traditional API gateways; APIgator's value concentrates in organizations running streaming data and event-driven systems where standard role-based access control breaks down.
API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints
API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.
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Common questions about comparing Cloudflare API Shield vs eXate APIgator for your api security needs.
Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..
eXate APIgator: API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudflare API Shield differentiates with Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications. eXate APIgator differentiates with Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs.
Cloudflare API Shield is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. eXate APIgator is developed by eXate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudflare API Shield and eXate APIgator serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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